Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
OTCMKTS CZBT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.00.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
