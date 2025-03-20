Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS CZBT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

