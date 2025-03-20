Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on May 9th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 1.7% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002979.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BBDO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.04.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

