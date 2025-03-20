YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3124 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 27.0% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QDTY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $52.55.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
