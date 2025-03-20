TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Insider Sells $291,543.20 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jarrod Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of TaskUs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 199,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,095. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

