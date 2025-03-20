Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $193,740.36 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 82,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $322.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

