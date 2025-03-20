CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 693.7% increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON CYN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.40). The stock had a trading volume of 93,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,206. The firm has a market cap of £116.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.54 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207 ($2.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income news, insider Louise Hall purchased 2,500 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £4,675 ($6,061.98). 12.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

