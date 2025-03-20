Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,598,794. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1 %

ABNB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.15. 3,258,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after buying an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,782,000 after buying an additional 2,577,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

