Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Stock Price Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 24,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 38,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Aurora Spine Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Aurora Spine Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

