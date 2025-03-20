Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 1,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 246,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £530,651.47, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.16.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

