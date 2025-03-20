Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 17.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) traded up 17.9% on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bytes Technology Group traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.35). 156,397,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average session volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,553.53). Corporate insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 454.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

