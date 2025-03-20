VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 90.84%.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE VOC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 27,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,492. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

