vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.32, Zacks reports.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 66,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,309. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTVT. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

