Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.55, Zacks reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 144.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Insider Activity

In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director Michael Houghton acquired 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,983.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Featured Stories

