ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 4,347,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTO
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.