Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 10.6% increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 44,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. Straumann has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.90.
SAUHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
