YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 46.0% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDTY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 22,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,760. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $9.23 million and a P/E ratio of 24.71.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

