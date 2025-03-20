First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 162039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -777.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

