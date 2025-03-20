Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Sims Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sims Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

