THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

THK Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.09.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts predict that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

