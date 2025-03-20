Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 546,276,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 219,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

