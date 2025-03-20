Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,513. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.