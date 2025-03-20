FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.000-18.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -$87.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.9 billion. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $246.00. 3,005,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,392. FedEx has a 12 month low of $232.64 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

