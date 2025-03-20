Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73, Zacks reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%.

Scholastic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 505,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -444.44%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

