thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 24249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

