JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 250165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.
JBS Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
