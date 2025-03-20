Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 35636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sodexo
Sodexo Stock Down 17.1 %
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.