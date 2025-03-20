Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 35636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Sodexo Stock Down 17.1 %

About Sodexo

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

