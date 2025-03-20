Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of IMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 95,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,117. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.32. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Immuneering from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

