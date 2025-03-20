Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a 33.3% increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Northeast Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Northeast Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $23.41 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 27,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $31.72.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

