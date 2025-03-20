FrontView REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FVR)

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
FrontView REIT Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE FVR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 338,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,448. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
