FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.59 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 18.000-18.600 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,273. FedEx has a 1 year low of $232.64 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

