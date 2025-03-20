iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.69 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 207877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

