Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 17.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bytes Technology Group traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.35). Approximately 156,397,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average daily volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 437.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 454.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.
With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.
Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.
