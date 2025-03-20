SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 1114587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,047,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 577,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 382,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

