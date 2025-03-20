Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Sernova Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 18.11.
Sernova Company Profile
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
