Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 290,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,135. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $582.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Get Torrid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.