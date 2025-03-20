Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 138,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,635. The company has a market cap of $155.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

