Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (LVLU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 276.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 23.5 %

LVLU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 516,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,827. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

