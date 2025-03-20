Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.21.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.77. 2,730,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,270. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.