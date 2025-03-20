Verb Technology (VERB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.52) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Verb Technology Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:VERB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,411. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.
About Verb Technology
