Verb Technology (VERB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.52) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Verb Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VERB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,411. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

