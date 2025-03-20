REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.21. Approximately 310,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 623,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REV Group news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

