Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 32,762 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 236% compared to the average daily volume of 9,747 put options.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.67. 2,053,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Bank of America increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

