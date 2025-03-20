Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 95100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Acceleware Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

