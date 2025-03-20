Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 16370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.73. The firm has a market cap of £203.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.90%.

In other news, insider Adriana Stirling acquired 18,002 shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($13,114.51). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

