Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65.55 ($0.85), with a volume of 48927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.83).

Northern Bear Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.76.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

