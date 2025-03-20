Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.24 ($0.58), with a volume of 728518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.65 ($0.63).

Naked Wines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Naked Wines

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.