Financial Survey: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) versus Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Toro and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30% Okeanis Eco Tankers 27.68% 25.40% 9.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Toro and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toro and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $80.63 million 0.56 $140.64 million $1.06 2.25 Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 1.93 $145.25 million $3.38 6.96

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Toro has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Toro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

