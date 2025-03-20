Gregory A. Sandfort Purchases 10,974 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 377,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,513. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Genesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Genesco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

