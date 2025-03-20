Gregory A. Sandfort Purchases 10,974 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Sandfort bought 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Genesco Stock Performance
NYSE GCO traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 377,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,513. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
