Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

