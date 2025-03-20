Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 546,276,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 219,648,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Down 16.7 %
The company has a market cap of £1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.