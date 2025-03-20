Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Invesco QQQ, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, Apple, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of well-established companies that have a high market capitalization, typically over $10 billion. These companies often exhibit stable earnings, broad diversification, and lower volatility, making them popular among investors looking for dependable long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.48. 183,928,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,498,597. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.90. 81,223,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,896,462. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.80. 28,551,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,873,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $591.63. 16,471,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,690,538. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,314,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,426,528. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 460.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,301,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,771,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.47. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,649,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,231,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.94. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

See Also